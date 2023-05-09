South-east Senators Reject APC Zoning Of Senate Presidency

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra South) has stated that the southeast caucus in the senate would not respect the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the leadership positions in the 10th Senate.

Naija News recalls that the APC had on Monday zoned the Senate Presidency position to the South-South (Godswill Akpabio), Deputy Senate President to North-West (Jibrin Barau), Speakership to North-West (Tajudeen Abbas) and Deputy Speaker to South-East (Benjamin Kalu).

Reacting in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Ubah said the southeast would contest the position of the next senate president despite APC’s zoning.

According to the lawmaker, the Southeast zone was not consulted by the ruling party before it arrived at the decision.

He stated that the zone was being marginalized in the distribution of leadership positions in the country, adding that there are capable senators-elect from the southeast that can steer the affairs of the 10th national assembly.

Ifeanyi Ubah said: “For me and our people from the south-east, we are still very strong in contesting for the office of the senate president of Nigeria for the 10th senate. That is our position for now.

“So, in the course of consultation, we would continue to update Nigerians about our position.

“But for now, I am still in this studio, the position of the south-east caucus is that we are going to contest for the office of the 10th senate president of Nigeria.

“The senate president should be zoned to the south-east or fairly zoned to the south.

“The only problem we are having is consultation. If there was a robust consultation among the people from the south by the ruling party, maybe we could have said we will give it back to the south-south

“But there was no consultation. It is like they are saying there is nothing you people can do.”