Shehu Sani Sends Message To Those Expecting Justice, Miracle From Election Petition Tribunal

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has sent a message to those expecting justice and a miracle from the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Naija News reports that the Presidential Election Tribunal is currently sitting in Abuja and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, and his counterparts from the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, are challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

In a post shared on Twitter, the socio-political commentator advised those expecting justice and miracle to book an appointment with a cardiologist.

He wrote: “There are people expecting justice from the tribunal. There are people expecting miracles from the tribunal.

“There are people expecting neither justice nor miracle from the tribunal. The first and second categories should always stay close to a cardiologist.”

Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Kidnap 25 Worshippers

Meanwhile, Shehu Sani has expressed sadness over the kidnap of 25 worshippers of Bege Baptist Church in Madala, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the church during service on Sunday and kidnapped no fewer than 40 worshippers during the incident.

However, fifteen of the kidnapped persons escaped, while twenty-five of the worshippers are still in captivity.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in the state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the abduction of the congregants.

Hayab said the worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30 am they started hearing sporadic gunshots very close to the Church.

The CAN Chairman said efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful and release the remaining abductees to their families.

Reacting to the development in a post via his Twitter handle on Monday, Sani said the abduction of the worshippers is another mark of the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The former lawmaker said the President will meet high insecurity when he retires to Kaduna after the expiration of his tenure.