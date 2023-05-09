Shehu Sani Reacts As Bandits Kidnap 25 Worshippers In Kaduna Church

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has expressed sadness over the kidnap of 25 worshippers of Bege Baptist Church in Madala, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News earlier reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the church during service on Sunday and kidnapped no fewer than 40 worshippers during the incident.

However, fifteen of the kidnapped persons escaped, while twenty-five of the worshippers are still in captivity.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in the state, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the abduction of the congregants.

Hayab said the worshippers were in the Sunday service in the Church when around 9:30 am they started hearing sporadic gunshots very close to the Church.

The CAN Chairman said efforts are being made to get in contact with the abductors concerning the remaining people and prayed that the abductors would be merciful and release the remaining abductees to their families.

Reacting to the development in a post via his Twitter handle on Monday, Sani said the abduction of the worshippers is another mark of the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The former lawmaker said the President will meet high insecurity when he retires to Kaduna after the expiration of his tenure.

He wrote: “Yesterday’s terrorist attack on the Bege Baptist Church Kaduna and the kidnapping of 40 worshippers is another mark of the failure of this administration. The President wants to retire to Kaduna and this is the tragedy he will meet.”