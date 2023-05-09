Jubilation In Adeleke’s Camp As Supreme Court Upholds Victory (Photos)

The camp of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday celebrated as the Supreme Court upheld his victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Supporters of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) jubilated in the court premises immediately after the justices of the Supreme Court struck out an appeal by former governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News had earlier reported that the apex court held that the appellant failed to adduce enough evidence to prove his allegation of overvoting in the governorship election.

The panel also unanimously held that the failure of the election tribunal in Osun to consider the preliminary objections raised by Adeleke and the PDP at the trial level amounted to detail of a fair hearing and rendered the entire proceeding a nullity

The judgment was affirmed and adopted by the entire five members of the panel led by Justice John Okoro.

According to all the members of the panel, the appeal by Oyetola lacked merit.

See the moment Adeleke supporters celebrated in court on Tuesday: