Gbajabiamila, Wike’s Loyalists Align, To Deliver Abbas, Kalu As Speaker, Deputy

Lawmakers loyal to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, have reportedly formed an alliance over the speakership of the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmakers-elect loyal to Wike and Gbajabiamila on the platform of the “Joint Task-10th Assembly” are set to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) zoning arrangement for the speakership and deputy speakership positions of the House.

Recall that the APC on Monday announced Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as its consensus Speakership, and Deputy candidates, respectively.

According to Daily Sun, Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Bello Kumo, is its chairman, while member representing Obi/ Akpor Federal Constituency, Kingsley Chinda is the co-chairman.

Other executives are Chairman, House Service, Wale Raji; Aliyu Madaki; and Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC), Olubunmi Ojo, as vice chairman, secretary, and financial secretary, respectively.

The alliance between Gbajabiamila’s supporters and Wike’s allies furthers the relationship between the Rivers State governor and President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Wike had recently stated that his state would support the ruling party’s choice for the leadership of the National Assembly.

A source close to the Joint Task-10th Assembly told Daily Sun that with the announcement of the zoning formula, the group, which has scheduled a meeting for today in Abuja, would go all out to ensure the wish of APC prevails in the choice of leadership in the Green chamber in the next dispensation.

“The leadership of the group is already intensifying efforts to woo members-elect to allow the choice of APC for the leadership of the House prevail,” a source said.

It was gathered that the leaders of the Joint Task 10th assembly took their mobilization to the venue of the induction programme for lawmakers-elect on Monday.

While the programme was on, Kumo and Raji, as well as other leaders of the group, were seen moving around the hall, conferring with members elect.

Others contesting for Speaker include Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Betara; Chairman, Navy, Yusuf Gagdi; House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Aminu Jaji and Miriam Onuoha.