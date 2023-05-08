Shehu Sani Reacts As Airplane Crash-Lands At Abuja Airport

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the crash-landing of a Max Air aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday.

Naija News reported that the incident occurred after a tire reportedly busted into flames upon the plane’s arrival from Yola, Adamawa State.

However, the airport’s Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) quickly responded to extinguish the fire.

Emergency officials were prepared in Abuja, putting out the fire before passengers disembarked directly onto the runway. All passengers were safely evacuated, and the runway was temporarily closed for the aircraft’s removal.

In a lengthy post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Sani thanked God for saving the lives of the passengers of Max Air in Abuja.

He wrote: “We thank The Almighty Allah for saving the lives of the passengers of Max Air in Abuja.”

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the crash-landing of a Max Air aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday.

Reacting to the development in a lengthy post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode thanked God for sparing the lives of all those that were on the Max Air flight.

The minister commended the Captain and his crew for their tenacity of purpose and courage and for flying and steering the plane to safety during the mishap.

He also thanked the Aviation parastatal agencies, the ground staff, and the emergency services at Abuja airport for handling the situation with the utmost professionalism.