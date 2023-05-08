Fani Kayode Reacts As Airplane Crash-Lands At Abuja Airport

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the crash-landing of a Max Air aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday.

Naija News reported that the sad incident occurred after a tire reportedly busted into flames upon the plane’s arrival from Yola, Adamawa State.

However, the airport’s Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service (ARFFS) quickly responded to extinguish the fire.

Reacting to the development in a lengthy post via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Fani-Kayode thanked God for sparing the lives of all those that were on the Max Air flight.

The minister commended the Captain and his crew for their tenacity of purpose and courage and for flying and steering the plane to safety during the mishap.

He also thanked the Aviation parastatal agencies, the ground staff, and the emergency services at Abuja airport for handling the situation with the utmost professionalism.

He wrote: “Thanks be to God for sparing the lives of all those that were on the Max Air flight that crash-landed at Abuja airport earlier today.

“I commend the Captain and his crew for their tenacity of purpose and courage and for flying and steering the plane to safety and I thank the Aviation parastatal agencies, the ground staff and the emergency services at Abuja airport for handling the situation with the utmost professionalism and skill.

“May the Lord continue to watch over our skies, grant our people and aircraft safe passage and protect our airspace.”