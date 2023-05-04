Fani-Kayode Reacts To Onaiyekan’s Comment On Tinubu’s Inauguration

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a comment by the former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, against the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29.

Naija News earlier reported that Onaiyekan had said swearing in Tinubu as the president is an anomaly since his victory is being challenged in court by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Onaiyekan said the electioneering process in the nation should be reviewed in order to produce winners who were elected by the majority of the people and do not have any court cases.

Reacting to Onaiyekan’s comment in a post via his Twitter handle on Thursday, Fani-Kayode rejected the call that the swearing-in of the president-elect should be postponed until after the Election Tribunal has delivered its judgement.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Nigerian people have chosen their next leader and the conspiracy to stop Tinubu from becoming President failed long ago.

He wrote: “To Cardinal John Onaiyekan and those that share his views that the swearing-in of our President-elect should be postponed until after the Election Tribunal has delivered its judgement I say the following.

“The Nigerian people have spoken and the Deep State conspiracy to stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming President failed long ago. We are well past that stage and you cannot stop a moving train.

“Those that have hardened their hearts and that have refused to accept God’s will and admonition to let Asiwaju and the Nigerian people go shall, like Pharaoh, perish before our very eyes.

“Those that are filled with bitterness, hate, envy, fury and rage and that seeks to pursue us into the Red Sea as we make our way to the Promise Land shall be drowned by it.

“Whether they like it or not, God-willing, the President-elect SHALL be sworn in on May 29th and those that want him dead or wish him ill shall see the grave long before he does.

“This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our sight.”