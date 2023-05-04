‘We Are Waiting For Court To Tell Us Winner Of 2023 Presidential Election’ – Cardinal Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has expressed concern over Nigeria’s current election situation.

He believes the country is stuck because of the unclear outcome of the 2023 general election and the undecided fate of the next president.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Cardinal Onaiyekan explained that it is hard to say if the elections are truly finished, as there are many legal cases still unresolved.

The cleric said, “We are in an anomalous situation, we have a declared president-elect whose election is being challenged and the courts are handling it.

“I think I am entitled to take the position that I am still waiting for the courts to tell me who won the election.”

He said he is waiting for the courts to determine the election winner, and questioned the practice of swearing in candidates while their cases are ongoing.

Cardinal Onaiyekan called for an urgent review of Nigeria’s electoral process to ensure a universally accepted winner.

The Archbishop expressed disappointment in the slow court proceedings regarding the 2023 presidency, emphasizing the need for a proper examination of the election system.

The victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in the just concluded 2023 presidential election is been challenged by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).