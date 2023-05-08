Presidential Tribunal: List Of Judges Ruling Over Atiku, Peter Obi’s Case Against Tinubu

Judges presiding in the presidential election petition tribunal hearing have arrived in court.

Naija News had earlier reported that the court pre-hearing began again around 9:15 am.

The Judges presiding in a case filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu are been led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

Atiku and Obi had filed a suit before the court to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th, 2023 presidential election.

The proceeding is been ruled by a panel of five Justices, which include Justices Haruna Tsammani, Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf, Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo, and Abbah Mohammed.

Justice Tsammani while speaking in court on Monday stressed the panel’s commitment to a fair outcome and urged lawyers to avoid dramatic statements.

He requested cooperation, as the case is time-sensitive, and asked lawyers to refrain from submitting unnecessary applications that would delay the court.

Counsels for the President-Elect, Wole Olanikpekun, that of Atiku Abubakar, Chris Uche, and Peter Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, all assured the court of their full support and cooperation.

Justice Tsammani expressed confidence that everyone will be satisfied with the final verdict.