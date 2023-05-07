Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 7th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 7th May 2023.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, joined former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan in honouring the late father of Bayelsa State Ghonouring Senator Duoye Diri.

Many notable figures, such as the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, were also present.

The ceremony took place at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Sampou, Kolokumokokuma, Bayelsa State.

Governor Obaseki praised the late Pa Abraham Joseph Michael Diri for leaving a strong legacy in education.

He emphasized the importance of education in shaping the character and leadership qualities of individuals like Bayelsa’s governor, who was raised by an accomplished teacher.

Britain, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, witnessed its first coronation after 70 years as Charles III was officially crowned king months after his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Naija News reports that the longest-serving monarch in the United Kingdom died on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral Castle.

The late Queen had acceded to the throne in 1953 following the demise of King George VI who died after a prolonged illness on 6 February 1952.

However, on Saturday at exactly 12:02 pm, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch’s authority, this news platform understands.

There were cheers at the venue as attendees’, reportedly numbering 2,300 congregations at Westminster Abbey chant “God Save the King” with trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.

The wife of former President Musa Yar’Adua, Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua has revealed details of the last moment of her husband on earth and how he later died.

According to her, she had been fasting every day since her husband took ill, and on that particular day that her husband died she was about to go and break her fast but as she was about to leave him, she felt like he didn’t want her to leave his side.

She narrated that shortly after she left her husband’s side to break her fast, she was called back and met the former President struggling to breathe.

According to her, she has never forgotten that moment and even blames herself for leaving his side when she did.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has declined a request by Jeffrey Guterman, a retired American mental health counsellor, to release a file on Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Guterman shared the news on Twitter, noting the FBI’s refusal to confirm or deny the existence of files on third-party individuals, citing an “unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

Guterman had previously requested the release of records regarding Tinubu’s $460,000 forfeiture in the US related to drug trafficking.

However, the FBI responded that his request submission did not meet their terms of service.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has debunked the viral programme of events for the May 29 presidential inauguration that is in circulation.

According to Mustapha, the authentic programme of events is yet to be made public and would not be released until May 18.

The SGF in a statement on Saturday signed by the director of information, Willie Bassey described the current programme of events in circulation as fake.

The ‘fake’ presidential inauguration programme which went viral on Friday on various social media platforms said a “valedictory exco meeting” is scheduled to hold on May 18, and a “national assembly proclamation” will be the last event of the inauguration on June 5.

Members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) that would pass judgement on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would be unveiled come Monday, May 8, 2023, Naija News learnt.

The panel members would be revealed on the announced date at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja. The presiding judge, Justice Monica Bolnaan Dongban-Mensem, had kept the names of the tribunal members to herself since talks began on the election outcome to avoid undue influence on them.

The unveiling of the tribunal panel members is coming on the heels of the Action Alliance (AA) and its Presidential Candidate in the election, Solomon David Okanigbuan, notifying the tribunal of their intentions to withdraw their petition against the declaration of candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Nigeria’s President-elect.

The petition’s withdrawal notice would be tabled before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on May 8th during the inaugural sitting at the Court of Appeal Headquarters in Abuja.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has dispelled reports alleging that he’s jostling to become Chief of Staff in President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.

El-Rufai, while addressing newsmen in Gombe on Saturday described the reports on the different portfolios being assigned to him and published on national dailies as “mere speculations”.

The governor who is in the state to inaugurate the construction of 550 housing units and Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre said he was more interested in contributing to the development of Nigeria than jostling for positions.

El-Rufai noted that being in government was not the only way to contribute to Nigeria’s development, saying even if he was not in government, he would remain committed to the progress of the country.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the swearing-in of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the Labour Party presidential candidate in the just-concluded polls, Peter Obi, also urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, to boycott the inauguration ceremony fixed for May 29, 2023.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed made this call while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

The Labour Party chieftain said swearing in a ticket that has not yet met constitutional requirements is tantamount to violating democracy.

According to him, Tinubu should not have been issued a certificate of return by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Days to the May 29 swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has begun major renovation and refurbishing of sections of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

It was gathered that the concrete perimeter fence encompassing the President’s office, official residence, the Council Chamber, press gallery, and other administrative offices was being overlaid with new white and green paints.

According to The PUNCH, the delivery of new furniture to the green room adjoining the Council Chamber was made on Thursday.

The State House management, some months earlier, had carried out a routine upgrade of card readers and installed barricades in areas that were once freeways.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect, Bola Tinubu have reportedly chosen Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, to be the Senate President in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

Tajudeen Abbas, a member of the House of Representatives, has also been endorsed as Speaker of the 10th House.

Sources that spoke with Punch revealed that the decisions were reached during a private meeting at Defence House on Friday.

However, the positions of Deputy President of the Senate and Deputy Speaker remain undecided.

