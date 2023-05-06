We Have Not Released Approved Programme Of Events For Presidential Inauguration – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has debunked the viral programme of events for the May 29 presidential inauguration that is in circulation.

According to Mustapha, the authentic programme of events is yet to be made public and would not be released until May 18.

The SGF in a statement on Saturday signed by the director of information, Willie Bassey described the current programme of events in circulation as fake.

The ‘fake’ presidential inauguration programme which went viral on Friday on various social media platforms said a “valedictory exco meeting” is scheduled to hold on May 18, and a “national assembly proclamation” will be the last event of the inauguration on June 5.

But the SGF on Saturday while debunking the programme in circulation said the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, 18th May, 2023.

He added that “various approved events for the inauguration would be held from the week commencing on May 22,” and that “the inauguration committee of the council has reached an advanced stage in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29.”

Naija News recalls the presidential transition council was approved for establishment by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 9, and is chaired by the SGF.

Other members include the head of the civil service of the federation, solicitor-general of the federation, permanent secretary of the ministry of justice, permanent secretaries from the ministries of defence, interior, finance, foreign affairs, and information, and other government officials as well as individuals nominated by the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.