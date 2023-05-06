Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Atiku, Peter Obi Meet In Bayelsa (Photos)

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, joined former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan in honouring the late father of Bayelsa State Ghonouring Senator Duoye Diri.

Many notable figures, such as the 2023 presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, were also present.

The ceremony took place at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Sampou, Kolokumokokuma, Bayelsa State.

Governor Obaseki praised the late Pa Abraham Joseph Michael Diri for leaving a strong legacy in education.

He emphasized the importance of education in shaping the character and leadership qualities of individuals like Bayelsa’s governor, who was raised by an accomplished teacher.

Obaseki also highlighted the significance of education for families and societies, particularly basic education as a foundation for growth and development.

He described the late Pa Diri as a “light to his community,” having made a lasting impact on the lives of many.

Several other governors from various Nigerian states attended the event, showing their support and paying their respects.

Other dignitaries at the event include Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; his counter in Akwa-Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his Osun State counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, among others.

See photos from the event below: