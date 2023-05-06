10th NASS: ‘Tinubu, APC Reveals Zoning Formular, Favours Akpabio, Abbas’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-elect, Bola Tinubu have reportedly chosen Godswill Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, to be the Senate President in the upcoming 10th National Assembly.

Tajudeen Abbas, a member of the House of Representatives, has also been endorsed as Speaker of the 10th House.

Sources that spoke with Punch revealed that the decisions were reached during a private meeting at Defence House on Friday.

However, the positions of Deputy President of the Senate and Deputy Speaker remain undecided.

one of the sources in a message forwarded to the platform wrote, “President-elect, APC endorse North-West – Speaker; South-South – Senate President, settle for Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. TJ Abass, PhD, as Senate President and Speaker.

“Zoning for Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker.

“North-West –Deputy Senate President. South-East –Deputy Speaker

“Decision was taken at the meeting held at the Defence House today (Friday).”

Naija News recall that the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday confirmed that Akpabio would be the next Senate President.

Ganduje while speaking in Calabar said, “The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the South-South and it is no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“The uncommon governor, the uncommon minister, who is going to be the uncommon President of the Senate. So, we have resolved that. I am giving you assurances; we are waiting for the D-Day that he will be the Senate President of Nigeria.”