Newcastle vs Arsenal: Confimed Arsenal Team List (Full List)

Arsenal face Newcastle on Sunday in a crucial English Premier League game and the confirmed Gunners’ team list for the match has been unveiled.

The game is important for the two sides as Arsenal will be hoping to get maximum three points in order to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League trophy while Newcastle would also be hoping for a win to further guarantee a top-4 finish and a place in Europe next season.

The Gunners’ team list which was released on the official Twitter handle of Arsenal shows that Gabriel is fit to start in defence, Granit Xhaka will be in the midfield while Gabriel Martinelli also returns to the attack.

Below is the confirmed team list.

Ramsdale, White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

The game is scheduled to kick off by 4.30pm (UK time) at the St. James’ Park with Referee Chris Kavanagh in charge of proceedings.

Liverpool Maintain Top Four Push

Liverpool football club on Saturday continued with their late push for a top-four finish by recording a slim win against mid-table team Brentford.

Brentford was hoping that they could finish in a spot that will qualify them for European football next season when they travelled to Merseyside to take on the revigorated Liverpool at Anfield.

Unfortunately for Brentford, they met coach Jurgen Klopp and his boys who have not suffered a defeat in their last seven games and seem unready to start losing again.