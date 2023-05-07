‘Don’t Let Anyone Lie To You, Having Money Helps’ – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has urged fans not to be deceived by those who downplay the value of money.

Naija News reports that the billionaire’s daughter made this known in a post via her Twitter page while relishing her recent vacation.

The ‘Jalato’ crooner maintained that taking rest is very important and there is nothing compared to the feeling of being surrounded by inspiration.

DJ Cuppy added it’s very important to have money and people should not allow themselves to be deceived.

She wrote, “Travel reminds me how important self-love is. Taking time for rest is ESSENTIAL, and there’s NOTHING like the feeling of being surrounded by INSPIRATION.

“In short… having money HELPS. For SURE. Don’t let ANYONE lie to you.”

DJ Cuppy Relocates From Nigeria With Fiance

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy has relocated from her home country and now lives in Dubai with Ryan Taylor, her fiance.

In a recent interview that was shared on YouTube, Cuppy said she relocated to the UAE after getting engaged to Taylor, adding that she was curious to discover herself outside her brand.

She maintained that she loves living in Dubai with her fiance because “I get to be myself”.

“I’ve kind of relocated to Dubai, I’m engaged and my fiance lives in Dubai and so it’s been a really nice kind of break you know,” she said.