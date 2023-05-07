Cubana ChiefPriest Brags As He Rock N2.5 Million Outfit (Photos)

Nigerian celebrity Barman, Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana ChiefPriest, has bragged about his expensive outfit.

Naija News reports that the socialite took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself rocking a black Agbada and sneakers.

According to Cubana ChiefPriest, his Agbada is worth N1.5 million, while his sneakers are worth N1 million.

He added that it is not enough having money but knowing how to spend it.

He wrote: “1.5 Million Naira Agbada @seyivodi You dey sew. I come balance am with 1 million naira @dior sneakers. No be to get money, you sabi chop am”.

Davido And Cubana Chiefpriest Alleged Rift

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has weighed in on the alleged feud between popular Afrobeat singer, Davido and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest.

Naija News recalls that Davido and his best friend had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prior to the Music star’s Timeless Lagos concert.

Nigerian celebrity journalist, Stella Dimorkorkus later alleged that Chief Priest had made a sensitive remark concerning the late Ifeanyi Adeleke hence the reason for the quarrel.

Reacting to the alleged rift, Maduagwu pleaded with Davido to forgive the celebrity bar man.

He urged the singer to let his friend back in, as he is one of the real ones.

He opined that no one is perfect and pleaded with David not to get carried away by what others were saying.