Uche Maduagwu Reacts To Alleged Rift Between Davido And Cubana Chiefpriest

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has weighed in on the alleged feud between popular Afrobeat singer, Davido and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest.

Naija News recalls that Davido and his best friend had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prior to the Music star’s Timeless Lagos concert.

Popular Instagram blogger, Stella Dimorkorkus later alleged that Chief Priest had made a sensitive remark concerning the late Ifeanyi Adeleke hence the reason for the quarrel.

Reacting to the alleged rift, Maduagwu pleaded with Davido to forgive the celebrity bar man.

He urged the singer to let his friend back in, as he is one of the real ones.

He opined that no one is perfect and pleaded with David not to get carried away by what others were saying.

He wrote: “Some Friends are chosen for you by God, others you meet by Luck or DESTINY. Cubana Chief Priest has a Pure Heart of Gold and has your Best interest for Heart always, dear David, no Listen to what people say, hold Cubana Chief Priest very close because Na True Friend. Nobody Perfect”