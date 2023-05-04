Cubana Chiefpriest Reacts As Man Claims To Be His Biological Son, Demands DNA Test

Nigerian celebrity barman, Okechukwu Pascal Chibuike, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest has responded to a 19-year-old Nigerian man who claimed to be his biological son.

Naija News reports that the young boy in the video trending online alleged that the popular socialite is his father stressing they share a striking semblance.

According to him, some people have also confirmed the claim that he looks like Cubana Chiefpriest adding he is willing to undergo a DNA test since his mother has denied telling him the truth about his paternity.

Reacting via his Instagram page, the celebrity Barman laughed over the issue and questioned the boy on his parent’s reaction to the video.

He wrote: “Laugh😂 Wan Kill Me @_iamemelin_ How You Papa/Mama Go Feel When Dem See Your Video ? Money Dey Too Powerful Shaaa, Try Get Am E Get Why !!!”

Davido And Cubana Chiefpriest Alleged Rift

Controversial Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has weighed in on the alleged feud between popular Afrobeat singer, Davido and celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest.

Naija News recalls that Davido and his best friend had unfollowed each other on Instagram, prior to the Music star’s Timeless Lagos concert.

Nigerian celebrity journalist, Stella Dimorkorkus later alleged that Chief Priest had made a sensitive remark concerning the late Ifeanyi Adeleke hence the reason for the quarrel.

Reacting to the alleged rift, Maduagwu pleaded with Davido to forgive the celebrity bar man.

He urged the singer to let his friend back in, as he is one of the real ones.

He opined that no one is perfect and pleaded with David not to get carried away by what others were saying.