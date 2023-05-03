Wike Welcomes Tinubu To Rivers For Project Commissioning [Video]

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has welcomed the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital for a two-day official visit.

In a picture posted via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the Rivers governor was seen walking the president-elect around the airport to greet his supporters who were on the ground to receive him.

Leaders that accompanied Wike to receive Tinubu were the National and state Assembly members, PDP leaders, local government chairmen, and government appointees.

The plane which carried the former Governor of Lagos State landed at exactly 10:03am at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa.

Tinubu is in the State on a two-day visit to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta Flyover and the Magistrate Court Complex delivered by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Later, the president-elect will be hosted at a state banquet on Wednesday evening.

The Governor had declared a public holiday for the visit and encouraged residents to troop out en masse to welcome Tinubu to the state.

Watch the video below