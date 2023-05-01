Wike Sets Up Committee To Welcome Tinubu To Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has set up a committee to plan the two-day working visit of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to the state.

Wike made this known at the weekend during the inauguration of a planning committee for the inauguration of the Governor-elect, Siminalaye Fubara, and Deputy Governor-elect, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

Recall that the Rivers governor had announced that Tinubu will be in the state to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrate Court building in Port Harcourt on May 3 and 4.

Speaking further, Wike said the committee which has been set up to plan Tinubu’s two-day working visit to the state comprises of members the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state.

The governor also dissolved the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council for the 2023 election

He commended the Director-General of the campaign council, Felix Obuah, and members of his team for their efforts which gave the party a 98 percent victory at the polls.

Inaugurating a planning committee for the inauguration of the governor-elect and the deputy Governor-elect, Wike urged the committee members to see their duties as a service to the state.

He said: “This is not a party affair, but a state affair. So, the committee is made up of all shades of opinion. In fact, our state has the largest number of such committees bearing in mind how our state is. The inauguration committee is just to prepare for the swearing-in of the governor and deputy governor-elect. It is therefore not automatic that you become a cabinet member because you are a member of the inauguration committee.”

Chairman of the inauguration committee, who is also Secretary to the state government, Tammy Danagogo, said it was a privilege for them to be chosen to plan and execute activities that would usher in the new administration.

Danagogo described it as a clarion call to serve and justify the trust reposed in them. He promised they would stand to work with the incoming administration as one united political family.