Two ISWAP Terrorists Killed In Lone Accident In Sambisa Forest

A lone car accident reportedly occurred in the Sambisa forest, Borno State, yesterday, claiming the life of two Islamic State of the West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

Counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the incident, saying scores of other terrorists involved in the accident sustained degrees of injuries.

Naija News learnt that the accident involved a Toyota Hilux truck conveying the ISWAP terrorists in Galmasku village.

It was gathered that the accident was caused by speed and a tyre burst that made the vehicle to summersault.

Makama gathered that the dead and the injured terrorists were evacuated to Shettima Abor by the ISWAP fighters.

Meanwhile, a bus driver in Lagos, Osinbanjo Oluwaseun, was arraigned in court on Tuesday over a tragic accident where his bus collided with a train in Ikeja, killing six people.

Naija News understands that the driver now faces 16 charges related to involuntary manslaughter and causing harm, as presented by the state government in the Ikeja High Court.

The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions Babajide Martins, argued that Oluwaseun’s negligence caused the deaths when he ignored warning signals and drove into the path of an oncoming train.

They also claim that his actions injured ten additional passengers on the bus.

Recall that the accident occurred on March 9, when a bus carrying state employees collided with a train, resulting in multiple injuries and six fatalities.

Eyewitnesses reported that the train dragged the bus until it stopped in the Sogunle area of the state. In total, six people died and 96 others were injured and hospitalized.

After the incident, Oluwaseun was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation and possible state prosecution.