ISWAP Terrorists Executes Abducted Police Officer In Borno

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) has executed a police officer abducted on the Damboa – Biu Road in Borno State.

Reliable sources conveyed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad area, that on Sunday, April 7th, 2024, at approximately 10:00 AM, a police officer, accompanied by his wife and children, was en route from Damboa to Biu for the Eid break but mistakenly traversed a prohibited pathway.

It was later disclosed that the police officer and his family were taken captive by suspected ISWAP terrorists near the Shokotoko general area, roughly 73 kilometers south of Damboa.

However, later that evening, the wife and children were released, while the terrorists executed the police officer.

In a related development, suspected members of the terrorist group Boko Haram slaughtered at least twenty-seven (27) fishermen and abducted three (3) others at the fringes of Lake Chad, on the border between Cameroon and Nigeria.

The incident transpired last Sunday, when terrorists suspected to be from the Buduma faction of Abou Ummaymah, launched an assault on a local fishing community housing primarily Nigerian fishermen at Kofiya Island near Darak in the Republic of Cameroon.

Reliable sources informed Vanguard that the Boko Haram Terrorists instructed the fishermen to lie down, tie their hands behind their backs, and then proceeded to slaughter them without facing any opposition.

“The bodies of the fishermen were later recovered during a search and rescue operation by troops, while their other colleagues fled the scene.” Sources informed.

According to the sources, the terrorists abducted four additional fishermen, claiming they were spying for the ISWAP factional group.