Scores Killed As Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists Clash

Scores of people reportedly died in a recent clash in the Lake Chad region between several fighters of the Boko Haram sect and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

In a publication on Wednesday, a counter-insurgency expert focusing on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that the latest battle between the sects began on January 15.

Naija News reports that ISWAP is a faction that separated from Boko Haram due to a leadership dispute.

Over time, these two terrorist groups have engaged in multiple clashes, resulting in the deaths of their members.

In a previous clash in March 2023, more than 300 Boko Haram members were killed after an attack by ISWAP fighters. This recent development occurred after approximately 443 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered, including their family members who had escaped the attacks.

The expert mentioned that ISWAP fighters launched an assault on the camp of Abou Huraryra, a suspected leader of the Buduma faction of Boko Haram.

The ISWAP fighters in this recent clash were reportedly led by Ali Kwaya and Abou Hussaini from Kirta and Ngala LGAs in Borno.

The terrorists reportedly arrived in seven canoes accompanied by fighters who confronted the Boko Haram faction in a fierce gunfight lasting approximately one hour.

According to the report, a greater number of terrorists were eliminated within the ISWAP faction, and it was noted that they returned with merely two out of the original seven canoes they had arrived in.