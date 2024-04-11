Six Nigerien Soldiers Killed In Bomb Blast Near Mali Border

Advertisement

No fewer than six Nigerien soldiers were tragically killed in a bomb blast near the Mali border, as confirmed by Niger’s army on Thursday.

An airstrike by the troops, however, eliminated approximately 10 terrorists in a subsequent confrontation.

Naija News understands that earlier this week, an army patrol vehicle encountered a homemade landmine near the village of Tingara in the southwest, resulting in casualties and injuries among the soldiers.

The wounded were promptly evacuated to receive medical treatment. Niger is currently under the governance of military leaders who assumed control after a coup in July, citing the deteriorating security situation as a primary reason for their actions.

Despite efforts to address the ongoing jihadist violence that has plagued the country for eight years, challenges persist.

The patrol was returning from Inates in the Tillaberi region, which has been a target for jihadist attacks, highlighting the persistent threat faced by security forces in the area.

The military confirmed in a statement made public on Thursday that it conducted an airstrike following the successful tracking and elimination of individuals deemed responsible.

It said another airstrike was carried out in Amalaoulaou, Mali, targeting a group of terrorists, resulting in the elimination of eight fighters and the destruction of their equipment.

It is worth noting that last month, a tragic incident occurred where 23 Nigerien soldiers lost their lives in a terrorist ambush in Tillaberi, which shares borders with Burkina Faso and Mali, both of which are also governed by military regimes.

Reports from the region revealed that the Niamey regime is confronted with violence from Boko Haram jihadists and their adversaries, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), originating from the southeastern region of Diffa near Nigeria.