BRT Driver Who Crashed Into Train Arraigned For Manslaughter

A bus driver in Lagos, Osinbanjo Oluwaseun, was brought to court on Tuesday for a tragic accident where his bus collided with a train in Ikeja, killing six people.

The driver now faces 16 charges related to involuntary manslaughter and causing harm, as presented by the state government in the Ikeja High Court.

The prosecution, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions Babajide Martins, argued that Oluwaseun’s negligence caused the deaths when he ignored warning signals and drove into the path of an oncoming train.

They also claim that his actions injured 10 additional passengers on the bus.

Naija News recalls that the accident occurred on March 9, when a bus carrying state employees collided with a train, resulting in multiple injuries and six fatalities.

Eyewitnesses reported that the train dragged the bus until it stopped in the Sogunle area of the state.

In total, six people died and 96 others were injured and hospitalized.

After the incident, Oluwaseun was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation and possible state prosecution.