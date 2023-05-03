Results Uploaded On INEC Portal Shows APC Didn’t Win 2023 Election, We’ll Prove It In Court – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council on Wednesday claimed the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not win the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The PDP also countered narratives that it lost the 2023 polls because Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso left for the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively.

The PDP in a submission made by a spokesperson of its presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala during an interview with Arise TV said it is pantophobia and an expression of ignorance to the greatest respect for the APC to suggest that the PDP lost the election because Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso left the party.

Bwala added that the results that have been uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that APC did not win the 2023 presidential polls.

He added that despite splinter groups emerging from the PDP, the party still won the elections and would prove it in court.

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson also questioned the submission by President Muhammadu Buhari that opposition parties lost the 2023 election due to overconfidence.

Bwala added that Buhari might be trying to soothe the ego of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for a post-presidency peace of mind because he reportedly didn’t support his candidature both during the APC primaries and the actual elections but the former Lagos State Governor still emerged victorious.