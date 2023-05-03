Peter Obi Is Really Crossing The Line, He Needs To Relax – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi of crossing lines with his assertion on reclaiming a stolen mandate from the 2023 elections.

The APC through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka wondered how someone who came a distant third during the election can be laying claim to victory and going about saying he’s going to reclaim a stolen mandate.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, Morka stated that Obi thinks everyone is obsessed with him, but in reality, people have moved on, and it’s time for the LP candidate to do the same.

The APC spokesperson added that Obi needs to relax and allow his lawyers to handle his case at the tribunal, rather than accusing the APC of attacking or digging up facts about his personal life.

Morka also accused Obi of being too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency of Nigeria, saying running fior the presidency of any country is never a walk in the park.

The APC spokesperson went further to accuse Obi of making a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.

The position of APC comes as a direct reaction to the submissions made by Peter Obi during an interview with Arise TV on Monday.