Criminals Are Spreading Fake Posts In My Name – Fani-Kayode Cries Out

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, raised an alarm that criminals are spreading fake posts and write-ups in his name.

Naija News reports that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made this known in a terse statement via his verified Twitter handle.

Fani-Kayode warned that any quote, write-up, post, or essay that does not appear on his verified social media pages or official website that is attributed to him is fake.

He wrote: “PUBLIC BEWARE.

“Criminals are spreading fake posts and write-ups in my name. Any quote, write-up, post, note, or essay that does not appear on my verified Twitter handle, verified Instagram page, verified Facebook page, or official website that is attributed to me is FAKE.”

Meanwhile, the former Aviation minister has told the critics of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu that their attacks will soon come to an end.

The APC chieftain noted that Tinubu is finally back home safely and would soon be sworn into power. Fani-Kayode stated this via a tweet shortly after Tinubu moved into the Defence House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The former Aviation Minister accused some of the President-elect’s critics of spreading fake news with the aim of “maligning, persecuting and harassing the innocent with mendacious stories.”

He insisted that irrespective of what the critics do, God’s purpose would be established and their lies would melt away like icebergs.