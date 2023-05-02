Osun: Aregbesola’s Loyalists Give Oyetola Condition, As He inaugurate Committee To Reposition APC

As the immediate past Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, inaugurated a committee to reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, loyalists of his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola have given him their conditions to join.

Naija News reports that leader of the Osun APC members loyal to Aregbesola, Mr Lowo Adebiyi said the idea of repositioning the party is welcomed but they are not aware of it.

It would be recalled that Oyetola on Monday inaugurated an 11-man committee for the repositioning of the APC in the state.

Oyetola during the inauguration of the committee held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, said the committee was formed after several consultations with major stakeholders of the party in the state.

According to him,“Before today’s event, I had held a series of meetings with all strata of the party, including the Igbimo Agba, the leadership of the party, critical stakeholders and the youth, to chart a new course for the APC in Osun. It was the outcomes of those meetings that informed the setting up of this committee.

“If the Osun electorate could identify with us despite the intimidation, harrassment, violence and killings perpetrated by the PDP, then, we must brace up to sustain the interest of the Osun people in our party.

“To do that, we must also not gloss over some of the challenges caused by the excesses of some members of the party, some leaders and elected officials. Hence, the inauguration of this committee.”

However, in his reaction, Adebiyi, on behalf of Aregbesola’s loyalists, noted that the idea of repositioning the party is a welcome idea, but they are not aware.

He told The Punch “It is a welcome development but we are not aware. It is a good thing, if they think it is now time to reposition the party, we are still in the APC, but we are not aware and not involved in the committee issue.”

Asked if Aregbesola’s men would appear before the committee, Adebiyi further said, “How do we appear before the committee? Is that a panel to probe us? If they feel like coming to us, we will let them know the way forward, but we will not appear before them, it is not possible.”