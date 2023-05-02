PSG Suspends Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Club have announced the suspension of international star, Lionel Messi.

Naija News reports that the former Barcelona superstar was suspended for two weeks over an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

French outlet RMC Sport reports that Messi was suspended with immediate effect, for his trip to Saudi Arabia.

It was gathered that PSG considered everything for what is described internally as a serious mistake.

Naija News reports that PSG, who were thumped 3-1 by Lorient, were not initially meant to train on Monday, or on Tuesday. However, Monday’s day off was cancelled, with players ordered to report to the Camp des Loges, for training with the league title now open.

But Messi was no where to be found when other players reported for training.

The trip to Saudi Arabia was part of Messi’s contractual obligations as an ambassador for the oil rich emirate.

According to reports, the trip wasn’t sanctioned by manager Christophe Galtier or Sporting Advisor Luís Campos.

It was gathered that PSG players expressed shock over Messi’s unauthorised absence, with many players feeling the former Barcelona star is being given preferential treatment.

Messi, who recently won the World Cup for Argentina will miss PSG’s next two games, in Troyes this Sunday, and against Ajaccio on Saturday, May 13.