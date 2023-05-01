MC Oluomo’s Son Reacts As His Father Snubs Shina Peller At Lagos Event

King West, the son of Lagos State Parks Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has reacted after his father snubbed a former House of Representative member, Shina Pellers, at a Lagos event.

Naija News reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Oyo State, Akin Akinwale, shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was heard singing in the background while Shina Pellers reached out to MC Oluomo.

However, MC snubbed him and made some gestures insinuating he was not interested in exchanging pleasantry with Shina Pellers.

It is uncertain why MC Oluomo treated the former lawmaker in such a manner.

Reacting via his Instagram page on Monday, King West applauded his father for snubbing the Quilox boss, saying he was showing fake love.

According to him, Shina Peller betrayed his father and yet wanted to exchange pleasantries with him at a public event.

He added that his family doesn’t tolerate fake love.

He wrote: “You betrayed him, you wan come dey Greet am never. I trust my pops.

“No fake love, if you know you know.”