VIDEO: MC Oluomo Refuses To Accept Shina Peller’s Greetings At Lagos Event

The Chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has snubbed a former House of Representative member, Shina Pellers, at a Lagos event.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Oyo State, Akin Akinwale, shared the video on Twitter.

In the video, fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was heard singing in the background while Shina Pellers reached out to MC Oluomo.

However, MC snubbed him and made some gestures insinuating he was not interested in exchanging pleasantry with Shina Pellers.

It is uncertain why MC Oluomo treated the former lawmaker in such a manner.

Akin Akinwale captioned the video: “MC didn’t hide it. Shina Peller, the Ayedero of Yorubaland was beautifully snubbed”

Lagos Govt To Appeal Court Judgement On MC Oluomo’s Case

The Lagos State Government has revealed plans to appeal the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) judgement banning the Lagos State Park Administrators Ad-Hoc Committee.

Naija News recalls that the NICN sitting in Lagos had on Tuesday nullified the appointment of the committee headed by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Justice Maureen Esowe in his judgement held that the suspension of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state was illegal, and ordered the reinstatement of RTEAN.

Esowe also restrained the state government from further meddling in the activities of the union’s executives.

However, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been said to have applied for the Certified True Copy of the court’s judgment, with the intention to appeal.

In a statement by the Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice in the state, Grace Alo, the Lagos government said the Park Management Committee was not a party to RTEAN’s suit.