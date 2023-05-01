Kano New Emirates Will Remain Permanent – Ganduje Replies Kwankwaso

The outgoing Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday insisted that the four new emirates created by his administration will remain permanent.

Naija News learnt that Ganduje stated this while speaking at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Ganduje prayed to God to protect the emirates from all evils, even if they are not in government again.

The Kano State Governor had split the state emirates into five after the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi was dethroned.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso in a video last week had said the governor-elect in the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, would review the dethronement and creation of the emirate.

Ganduje, however, on Monday said God will not bring people that would destroy the emirates of the state.

He said, “Any of you that visits the headquarters of these new emirates will believe me that we have brought development to these places. These emirates were created for unity, progress, history, and also for the recovery of the reputation of the traditional institutions. We created them to honour the people of these regions.”

“I want to assure you that these emirates are permanent, they have come to stay. And anybody that will destroy them, God Almighty will not bring him to Kano state. We assure you that these emirates were created because of you, because of your progress.

“Even if we are not in government, we are praying and we will keep praying for God to protect these emirates from all evils. I thank you all.”