Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s Son Ties The Knot With Lover In U.S (Photos)

Zakari Sule, the son of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has married his heartthrob, Alysa, in a secret wedding in the United States.

According to DailyNigerian, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, Texas, US.

Naija News learnt that the groom is the eldest son of the governor’s second wife, Ijim Sule.

The governor was also accompanied to the wedding ceremony by some aides and close associates.

Among those in attendance are Tanimu Sarki, the commissioner for Lands and Surve; Yusuf Maianguwa, senior special assistant to the governor on the liaison office, Abuja and Aliyu Tijani.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, also shared the photos of the wedding on his Facebook.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Alysa & Zakari Sule on their wedding ceremony at the McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 State Highway 71, Cedar Creek, TX 78612.

“H.E Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, in company of some government officials and friends, attended the ceremony”.

