Okorocha, Abdullahi Sule, Others Visit Tinubu [Video]

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the Defence House in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District paid the former Governor of Lagos State a welcome-back visit after his return from a one-month vacation in Paris, France.

Also, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru, visited the president-elect following his return to the country on Tuesday.

Present during their visit to Tinubu was the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman and the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele.

