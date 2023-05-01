Buhari Govt Petitions IGP Over El-Rufai’s Action On FG College, Malali

The Federal Government has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba over the action of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai on students of Federal Government College (FGC), Malali.

Naija News gathered from The Sun that a top federal government official disclosed that the government is not happy with the Kaduna State government for jeopardising the safety of students and staff of the FGC by asking them to resume yesterday with part of the school’s properties and fence pulled down.

The official said the government didn’t consider the state of insecurity in the state and how its actions stand to risks the lives of the students and the staff of the college.

The government official said it was against this backdrop that the government petitioned the IGP to request for the deployment of police officers to protect the students, staff and properties of FGC, Malali.

The petition letter according to the official was “sent to the IGP through the Federal Ministry of Education to protect the students, and school facilities because the Kaduna State government had already begun tearing down some of the perimeter fence surrounding the unity school.”

The official also revealed that the Kaduna State government has been dragged to court by the federal government who is seeking for an order of perpetual injunction restraining further acts of trespass on the unity school land.

The petition letter to the IGP partly reads: “I wish to bring to your attention an unconscionable action of the Kaduna State government which not only exposes the staff, students and properties of the Federal Government College, Malali, Kaduna to security threats but is a display of disregard for the rule of law.

“On April 18, 2023, the principal of Federal Government College, Kadu loopna, forwarded a letter dated April 17, 2023, received from Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), that the state government has excised the initialised portion of land, within the college premises, towards the stretch of River Kaduna. The next day, April 18, 2023, officials of the KASUPDA, forcefully started bringing down the fences surrounding the college and from April 19, 2023, started to re-survey the land, digging and erecting a fence. As at April 22, 2023, eight couches of block have been laid on a stretch of one kilometre.

“The construction of the new perimeter fence, being constructed to delineate the illegally delineated area, is continuing at a frenzied pace and is being guarded by the men and women of a Kaduna State vigilante force.

“Students would be resuming from their second term holiday on Sunday, April 30, 2023 and this unnecessary explosion to such an act will send a wrong message on the adherence of the rule of law in their young minds. Most importantly, this is a case of disregard of the law, especially as the Land Use Act is clear on the Federal Government properties in states. The presence of policemen in the college, including and, especially, the areas where this encroachment is taking place to protect the children and property of the school on resumption on Sunday, April 30, 2023.”

It also dragged the state to court seeking “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants whether by to themselves, agents, servants or privies from committing further acts of trespass on the Federal Government College land Kaduna.”

No date is yet fixed for hearing of the matter.