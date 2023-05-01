APC Vice-Chairman, Lukman Refuses To Withdraw Suit Against Adamu, Faces Expulsion

The national vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, Salihu Lukman, is refusing to withdraw his lawsuit against the party’s leadership despite facing expulsion.

Lukman had filed a lawsuit asking the federal high court in Abuja to compel Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman, and Iyiola Omisore, the party’s secretary, to publish APC’s financial records.

However, the APC’s national legal adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq recommended Lukman’s expulsion from the party for suing the party.

In response, Lukman insists that the APC’s constitution does not give the National Working Committee (NWC) the power to discipline any member of the party.

He says, “There is nowhere in the APC Constitution where the NWC is given the power to discipline any member of the party.”

Lukman argued that his legal action is necessary to restore Constitutional order in the APC. He also criticizes the national legal adviser for his biased opinion, stating that he will proceed with the legal action up to the supreme court.

Lukman’s refusal to withdraw his lawsuit against the APC’s leadership may lead to his expulsion from the party. However, he is prepared to face the consequences of his actions, stating, “I will proceed with the legal action I instituted to restore Constitutional order in APC up to the supreme court.”