Actress Nuella Njubigbo Reportedly Ties The Knot With Ex-Convict (Video)

Nollywood actress, Nuella Njubigbo, has reportedly tied the knot with Uche Ogbodo’s ex-husband, Carlos Jean.

Naija News reports that this comes a few months after Carlos who is related to actress, Uche Elendu’s ex-husband was released from prison in Spain.

There have been speculations of Nuella’s romantic affair with Carlos but she refused to confirm or debunk it.

However, a video making the rounds online captures the thespian and her husband, during their court marriage ceremony at an undisclosed location.

Recall that Nuella was married to movie producer, Tchidi Chikere, but the union crashed over alleged domestic violence and infidelity.

Nuella Njubigbo Reacts To Tchidi Chikere Third Marriage

Meanwhile, Nuella Njubigbo shared a cryptic message on social media hours after her ex-husband and movie director, Tchidi Chikere revealed that he is married for the third time after two failed marriages.

It would be recalled that Tchidi via his Instagram page on Monday, April 17th stated that he recently got married some months ago.

Announcing the news of his new marriage, via Instagram, Tchidi hid his new wife’s face but showed off her engagement ring.

He added that he is currently fine and happy.

He wrote: “Married! We did it here some months ago..just so my friends and fans know I m okay and HAPPY. God s on the throne”

However, in a post some moment ago, Nollywood actress, Nuella condemned greediness. ”Greedy hearts” she shared on her Instagram.