Movie Director, Tchidi Chikere Remarries After Two Failed Marriages

Popular movie director, Tchidi Chikere, has revealed he is married for the third time after two failed marriages.

Naija News reports that Tchidi made this known via his Instagram page, stating they got married some months ago.

Recalled that the filmmaker had been married to two Nollywood actresses, Sophia Williams, and Nuella Njubigbo but the union crashed over alleged infidelity and domestic violence.

He shares three sons with his first wife, Sophia, and a daughter with his second wife, Nuella Njubigbo.

Announcing the news of his new marriage, via Instagram, Tchidi hid his new wife’s face but showed off her engagement ring.

He added that he is currently fine and happy.

He wrote: “Married! We did it here some months ago..just so my friends and fans know I m okay and HAPPY. God s on the throne”

Davido Speaks On Timeless Album

In other News, Nigerian afrobeat superstar Davido has said that his newly released album, ‘Timeless’ was his last chance to deliver an acceptable album.

The superstar stated that he was glad that his fans finally decided to accept his album for the fourth time.

Speaking during an interview on the recent episode of +44 podcast, Davido said the 17-track album was either going to make or break him.

He explained that no one had the nerve to tell him the truth to his face but he knew that the album was his last chance to please his fans.