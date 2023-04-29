Skitmaker Cute Abiola Rewards Parents With Muti-Million Palatial Bungalow (Photos)

Nigerian skitmaker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, has splashed millions on a beautiful palatial bungalow for his parents.

Naija News reports that the skitmaker via his Facebook page on Saturday shared photos of the exterior and interior of the furnished house.

Cute Abiola expressed appreciation to his parents for giving birth to him, for their prayers, and for everything they have done for him.

He also appreciated his fans and followers for the birthday wishes.

He wrote: “Special Gift to Dad and Mum for bringing me into this world. Grateful for everything and the prayers since birth. Thank you all for the birthday wishes”

Actress Speaks On Romantic Relationship With Cute Abiola

In related news, popular Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, better known as Omoborty, has expressed displeasure over the prolonged speculation of a romantic relationship with Nigerian skitmaker, Cute Abiola.

Recall that in 2022, the curvy actress made headlines after her WhatsApp chat with the popular skitmaker leaked online, fueling rumours of a romantic affair.

Although Omoborty remained silent on the issue neither did Cute Abiola debunk it, causing netizens to taunt the actress at every slightest opportunity.

The actress who seemed fed up with the constant bullying shared screenshots of some of the messages and comments she often receives on her posts.

According to the thespian, the lies about dating the skitmaker have lingered for a long time and her silence means acceptance of the rumours.