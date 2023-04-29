Governor Obaseki Inaugurates Hockey Association Board

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has inaugurated the board of the state’s hockey association in Benin City.

The brief inaugural ceremony took place at the Government House on Friday. The chairman of the new board is Dr. Walter Imoedemhe.

The state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, Edo State Sports Commission chairman, Yusuf Ali, and the ESSC’s Permanent Secretary, Sabina Chikere were in attendance during the inauguration.

While addressing the new board, the outgoing Edo state governor charged the board members to give it their all, highlighting the board’s crucial role in the growth of sports in the state.

Governor Obaseki said, “This process has been on for over one year, we checked the achievements and interests of everyone on the boards of the associations and I’m quite pleased.

“I do not doubt in my mind, given your integrity, interest, selflessness, and purposeful service will help us facilitate the growth of sports development in Edo State”.

Meanwhile, the state-own football club, Bendel Insurance are currently unbeaten in the abridged Nigeria Professional Football League.

Bendel are topping the league’s Group A with a massive 31 points in 15 games, five points above second-placed Akwa United.

Their next game in the league is an away match against Gombe United. The match will take place at the Gombe Township Stadium pantami at 4 PM on Sunday, April 30.