NPFL Matchday 16 Of 18 Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The abridged 2022-2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is gradually coming to an end as we enter the NPFL matchday 16 of 18 games.

The NPFL matchday 16 will commence on Saturday, April 29, with seven explosive matches scattered across the country.

All the games on Saturday will kick off at 4 PM WAT as usual and the games and the venues are as followed:

Nasarawa United Vs Shooting Stars (New Jos Stadium)

Bayelsa United Vs Sunshine Stars (Samson Siasia Sports)

Lobi Stars Vs Niger Tornadoes

Enugu Rangers Vs Wiki Tourist (Awka City Stadium)

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Enyimba (El-Kanemi Stadium)

Abia Warriors Vs Dakkada (Umuahia Township Stadium)

Kwara United Vs Plateau United (Akura Stadium)

The Rivers United Vs Doma United game has been postponed because the reigning NPFL champions will travel to Tanzania to take on Young Africans in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final round on Sunday, April 30.

On Sunday, there are two NPFL matchday 16 fixtures which will all kick off at 4 PM WAT. The matches and the venues are:

Gombe United Vs Bendel Insurance (Gombe Township Stadium pantami)

Remo Stars Vs Akwa United (Remo Stars stadium).

Ahead of the NPFL Matchday 16, Bendel Insurance are still unbeaten and leading Group A with 31 points in 15 games, five points above second-placed Akwa United.

While in Group B of the abridged league, Lobi Stars are leading with 26 points in 15 games, a point above second-placed Doma United.