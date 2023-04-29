EFCC Shares Cryptic Post About Governor Owing Civil Servants

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to a specific Nigerian governor.

Naija News reports that the antigraft agency in a subtle shade to the governor berated him for owning civil servants’ salaries.

EFCC noted that there is currently hunger in the country and they are observant of the governor’s action.

The post read, “People call you the elephant but you are owing civil servant(s). The hunger in the land is rampant remember the eagle is observant. You will pay when the seat is vacant”

EFCC Invites Akpabio Over Corruption Allegation

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has been invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for interrogation over an investigation concerning corruption allegations against him.

This is coming amidst reports that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu has endorsed him for the office of the 10th Senate President.

According to Punch, there had been allegations of an N40 billion fraud perpetrated in the Niger Delta Development Commission, under Akpabio’s leadership.

The National Assembly in 2022 resolved to probe the alleged N40 billion financial recklessness of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.

Also, there were allegations of over N86 billion contract scams involving the senator-elect and a former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, which the EFCC had been investigating.