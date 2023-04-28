Yul Edochie’s First Wife Keeps Mum As Husband, Second Wife Speak On Son’s Death

The first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, May Yul-Edochie has remained silent after her husband and his second wife Judy Austin paid tribute to her late son, Kambilinachukwu.

Recall, Kambilinachukwu, May’s first son with Yul, died on March 30 after he developed a seizure in school while playing football with his schoolmates.

Weeks after his death, Yul Edochie finally broke silence on the incident with an emotional tribute.

A part of the tribute which was accompanied with notable moments of the boy’s life reads, “I can’t question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark. Great Son. Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi.”

The actor’s second wife, Judy Austin also reacted and paid her respect, saying only God knows the reason for the boy’s sudden death.

The actress, however, came under heavy criticism on social media following her tribute to her husband’s late son.

However, as of the time of filing this report, May, who is the mother of the boy, is yet to make a public statement on the incident. Her last Instagram post was on March 27, three days before the boy’s death.