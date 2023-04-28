‘This Is So Insensitive’ – Uche Maduagwu Knocks Judy Austin For Mourning Yul Edochie’s Son

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Judy Austin, for taking to social media to mourn Yul and May Edochie’s son, Kambilichukwu.

Naija News earlier reported that just like Yul and his first wife, May Edochie, Judy has also been away from social media since the tragic incident.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday night, Judy shared a candlelight photo, saying that God knows best and prayed for Kambi to rest in peace.

She wrote: “God knows best. Rest in Heaven with God, Great son. Kambi Yul-Edochie”

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Uche Maduagwu described Judy’s action as insensitive stressing that May Edochie has refused to accept her husband’s choice of polygamy.

The actor said Judy would have called May via the phone to console her and mourn the late son privately instead of the social media post.

Uche added that if Judy considers herself as part of Yul’s family, calling May should be utmost than sharing a post online.

He wrote: “Aunty, this is so Insensitive. Firstly, MAY has not accepted YUL POLYGAMY, meaning she never support you, it would have been better to call MAY on Phone to Comfort her, or Mourn YUL Pikin Privately,

“But going out to make a post about her Pikin is INSENSITIVE. If Indeed, you consider yourself as a part of that Family, then calling the Mama of the Pikin should be more important than making post.”