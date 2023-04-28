Pastor Adeboye Meets Adeleke [Photos]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday, met with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson for the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, made this known in a statement on Friday released on his Facebook page.

Rasheed said Adeboye, his wife and senior pastors of the RCCG were invited by the governor for the inauguration of the Jennifer Etuh Medical Centre held at Ifewara area of the state.

Adeboye described the ultra-modern multi-billion naira medical and vocational centre as a divine intervention in favour of the community.

While praying for the Etuh family and the repose of the soul of the late Jennifer, Adeboye commended many human intervention programmes intended to impact people’s lives promoted and supported by the Etuh family.

Adeboye urged well-meaning Nigerians to extend hands of fellowship to the family of the deceased. He also blessed and prayed for God’s continuous support for Adeleke and urged him to continue to govern with the fear of God.

Adeleke, who was accompanied by his brother, Dr Deji Adeleke, the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye, Sunday Bisi, Adewale Egbedun, Niyi Owolade, Rev Bunmi Jenyo and others, later inaugurated the medical and vocational centre.

The Jennifer Etuh Foundation which is responsible for building the medical centre is inspired by the late Mrs Etuh who before her death instructed that such medical centres should be built in six zones of the federation. The Ifewara Medical Centre is the third of the planned medical centres.