Osimhen Not In Talks With PSG – Agent

Victor Osimhen is reportedly not in contact with Paris Saint-Germain amidst interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to the player’s agent.

The Nigerian international has had a fantastic year which contributed to Napoli’s potential win of the Scudetto this season for the first time in 33 years.

Osimhen is currently one of Europe’s most sought-after players as a result of his 26 goals in 32 games this season and has drawn interest from United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich ahead of the coming summer.

There have been speculations in France this week that a deal is close for the 24-year-old Nigerian striker after a PSG football advisor reportedly spoke with Osimhen’s agent.

However, a source close to the Nigerian striker debunked the speculation via Mundo Deportivo “Everything is false news. It is too early to talk about the transfer market”, the source said.

Rumour has it that Osimhen would rather play for Bayern or in the Premier League. The German champions are currently looking for a long-term replacement after Robert Lewandowski left the team for Barcelona last summer.

Also, Manchester United’s priority is to buy a striker this summer. Osimhen and Harry Kane are said to be the club’s best prospects.

When his contract at Tottenham expires this summer, Kane’s only viable option if he wants to leave North London and stay in the Premier League to break Alan Shearer’s goal-scoring record would be United.

Daniel Levy, Spurs chairman, is seeking more than £100 million for Kane, thus United are reluctant to engage in transfer talks with the administrator.