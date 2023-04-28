Kemi Afolabi Marks 45th Birthday In Style Amidst Battle With Lupus (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has shared stunning photos to mark her 45th birthday today, April 28, 2023.

Naija News recalls that in March 2022, the thespian during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, opened up on her battle with Lupus, an inflammatory condition where the immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.

Also, Kemi in August travelled to the UK to start treatment for the incurable ailment.

Amidst the struggle with the ailment, the actress has continued to enjoy her life, staying strong and beautiful.

Celebrating her 45th birthday, Kemi Afolabi shared lovely photos of herself rocking different traditional outfits.

She wrote: “It’s my birthday, God has been so good to me. MO DUPE MO RI ANU GBA”

Kemi Afolabi Speaks On Battle With Mental Health

Meanwhile, Kemi Afolabi has shared her experience of mental health as she warns against messing with people’s emotions through words and actions.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known in a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, stating that she had a mental breakdown after she was diagnosed with lupus.

The single mother of one disclosed that the ailment made her experience anxiety, exhaustion, and depression.

According to Kemi Afolabi, she hated everything around her and not having the strength to engage in what she loved most made her wallow in self-pity.

Kemi noted that she had severally considered harming herself due to the strange voices, however, she is grateful to the people who showed her genuine love.