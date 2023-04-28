It Is Not Easy – Charly Boy Speaks On His Prostate Cancer

Veteran Nigerian singer and socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has acknowledged that it is not easy to be a man.

Charly Boy said this while making a public ‘announcement’ that he will be having a Thanksgiving service on Sunday in Lagos, to thank God for surviving prostate cancer.

Naija News recalls that the popular entertainer recently underwent a successful surgery after battling with the ailment for over a decade.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday morning, the pioneer of ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ protest, hopes that his instruments will begin to work again after all he has been through.

“Tomorrow I Dey go thank God for sparing my life from prostate cancer.

“Hopefully my instrument go begin to function again, I go let una know cos I go do another Thanksgiving for dat one. It’s not easy to be a Manoooo”, Charly Boy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Charly Boy alleged that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, returned to Nigeria with a charging port to prevent his health from failing.

Naija News reported that an object that appears to look like the peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC) was spotted on the lower left arm of Tinubu, as he returned to Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory, on Monday.

While the viral photos generated outrage on social media, neither Tinubu nor any of his spokespersons have debunked or confirmed that the President-elect had undergone medical treatment abroad and came back with a tube.

Reacting via his Twitter page, Charly Boy said it would be catastrophic if the pictures were true.

He wrote, “Wahala wahala wahala. I hear say Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu don come back & that he now has a charging port in case battery runs down. Is it true?”